Frustrated landlord ties up sleeping tenants, dumps them in cemetery

A landlord in Albany, New York, has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly kidnapping two of his tenants and dumping them in a graveyard, according to the Times Union.

The landlord, 48-year-old Shawn Douglas, allegedly bound the sleeping tenants with zip ties and tape, placed pillowcases over their heads and drove them at gunpoint to a rural cemetery before dumping them in the snow, according to law enforcement sources and police records.

Douglas had apparently grown frustrated because he had been unable to evict the tenants due to COVID-19 restrictions, law enforcement sources tell the Times Union.

Police records obtained by the newspaper indicate Douglas has been arrested previously for charges ranging from assault to violating an order of protection.

Douglas was arrested Monday afternoon and arraigned on charges of second-degree kidnapping and held on $50,000 bail.