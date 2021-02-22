Sanofi to help second rival produce COVID-19 vaccines

PARIS (AP) — French drug maker Sanofi is going to produce as many as 12 million coronavirus vaccine doses per month for rival Johnson & Johnson. The deal is the second time the French drug maker is turning over production facilities to speed up supplies of a rival company’s vaccine, while its own vaccine candidate faces delays. Sanofi’s announcement on Monday was quickly trumpeted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Sanofi said its Marcy l’Etoile vaccine manufacturing plant near the city of Lyon will formulate and fill vials of the single-dose vaccine for Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen companies.