Popular mask brands use special sales to encourage double-masking

With double-masking on the rise, two popular mask brands are doing their part to support the effort.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations, and noted that wearing two masks can be more effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19, especially when a cloth mask is worn over a disposable mask.

Mask-making companies Masqd and Maskc, which sell cloth and disposable masks, respectively, are joining forces to encourage people to double up on masks via sitewide sales. The masks on both websites are available at a 22% percent discount using the code DOUBLEMASK, according to People.

Various public figures have been seen wearing masks from the brands, including Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker and Hailey Bieber.

In a recent report released by the CDC, when a fitted mask is worn over a medical procedure mask, it can potentially increase the wearer’s protection from breathing in air particles that carry the virus by more than 90 percent.