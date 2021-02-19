Alaska woman using outhouse attacked by bear, from below

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska woman had the scare of a lifetime last weekend when using an outhouse in the backcountry. She was attacked by a bear, from below. Shannon Stevens tells The Associated Press that she sat down on the toilet and felt something immediately bite her. She jumped up and screamed. Her brother ran out of their backcountry yurt with a head lamp. He opened the lid to see what it was, and there was a bear’s face staring right back at him. They hightailed back to the yurt, where Shannon’s wound was dressed. it was determined not to be serious. Officials suspect it was a black bear, and it had moved off by the next day.