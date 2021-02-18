Oregon reports 466 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,149, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 466 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 151,713.

Oregon infant death

“Today’s update on the number of COVID-19 related deaths includes an infant who had tested positive for COVID-19 and died the same day,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, OHA’s health officer and state epidemiologist. “Every death from COVID-19 is a tragedy, even more so the death of a child. The death of an infant is extremely rare. This news represents a tremendous loss to the mother and family. My thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

“We have all worked together for nearly a year in Oregon to protect the lives of those we hold most dear,” said Governor Kate Brown. “The loss of a life so young is an indescribable tragedy for a family. Dan and I send our thoughts and condolences to the mother and family of this child, whose grief must be unimaginable in this moment. The hearts of all Oregonians are with you today.”

“Children infected with COVID-19 are less likely to develop severe illnesses compared to adults,” Dr. Sidelinger added. “Risks still remain to children of developing more severe illnesses from COVID-19, and we continue to encourage all parents to seek emergency medical care for their children if certain symptoms are present.”

Symptoms requiring urgent medical attention for children with COVID-19 related conditions include:

Trouble breathing

Pain or pressure in the chest that doesn’t go away

New confusion

Being unable to wake up or stay awake when not tired

Bluish lips or face

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the hospitalization of children for COVID-19 related illnesses remains low compared to adults, and only 1.3% of all positive and presumed cases of COVID-19 have been reported among Oregonians 9 years old or younger. The CDC notes that children with certain underlying medical conditions and infants younger than 1 year old might be at increased risk for severe illness from SARS-CoV-2 infections, and among those who experienced severe illness from COVID-19, most have had underlying medical conditions.

Vaccinations in Oregon

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to report COVID-19 vaccine shipments across the country, including in Oregon, are delayed due to severe weather. Winter weather has hampered shipments of Moderna vaccine out of Memphis, TN.

Today, OHA reported that 22,663 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 14,414 doses were administered on Feb. 17 and 8,249 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 17.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 729,823 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 922,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

In addition to delaying vaccine shipments, severe weather in Oregon has also impacted the ability for vaccine sites to actually administer vaccines. These weather-related issues may cause changes to daily number trends reported by OHA in its updates on the cumulative number of doses administered, the daily number of administered doses and the number of doses delivered to Oregon. OHA remains in regular contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for updates on delivery schedules and to ensure Oregon doses are safely delivered to Oregon vaccination sites.

If you are scheduled for a vaccination and have questions about potential delays or disruptions, check with your scheduled vaccine provider for the latest updates.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 169, which is 21 fewer than yesterday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (17), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (4), Deschutes (19), Douglas (25), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (27), Jefferson (12), Josephine (13), Klamath (6), Lake (3), Lane (41), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (3), Marion (46), Morrow (2), Multnomah (66), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Wasco (4), Washington (54) and Yamhill (14).

Oregon’s 2,144th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Feb. 10 and died on Feb. 15 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,145th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,146th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Feb. 14 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,147th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,148th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Jan. 16 and died on Feb. 11 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,149th COVID-19 death is an infant boy in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Jan. 17 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

