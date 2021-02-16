Oregon reports 411 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

PORTLAND, Ore. — There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,138, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 411 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 150,875.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 7,568 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 5,282 doses were administered on Feb. 15 and 2,286 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 15.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 691,455 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 905,725 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

Severe weather in the Midwest has delayed COVID-19 vaccine shipments across the country including in Oregon. In addition, the severe weather in Oregon impacted the ability for vaccine sites to actually administer vaccines. These weather-related issues may cause changes to daily number trends reported by OHA in its updates on the cumulative number of doses administered, the daily number of administered doses and the number of doses delivered to Oregon. OHA remains in regular contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for updates on delivery schedules and to ensure Oregon doses are safely delivered to Oregon vaccination sites.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 195, which is 15 fewer than yesterday. There are 51 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (15), Clackamas (40), Columbia (1), Coos (11), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (8), Douglas (37), Harney (1), Jackson (42), Jefferson (3), Josephine (13), Klamath (2), Lake (3), Lane (21), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Marion (25), Multnomah (134), Polk (6), Umatilla (4), Wallowa (3), Wasco (1), Washington (22) and Yamhill (5).

Oregon’s 2,138th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 7 and died on Feb. 14 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

