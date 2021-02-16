Man sprung from prison steals car not even 20 minutes after being released

You’d hope that those released from prison fantasize about carrying on with their life and working to ensure they never go back behind bars. Well, meet Marcus Goodman — a man who couldn’t go a half hour without committing a crime after being released from jail.

Goodman allegedly carjacked a 16-year-old girl late Saturday night, just 20 minutes after he was released from a Spokane, Washington prison.

Spokane Police Department said they were alerted around 10:28 p.m. of the carjacking and found that the suspect was someone they released not even 20 minutes ago.

Goodman, 31, approached the 16-year-old girl and indicated that he had a gun before demanding her car and driving off.

The Spokane Police Department said they immediately began scouring the city for the vehicle and shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, an alert patrol sergeant was able to locate both the car and the suspect and quickly identified him as the person who robbed the victim a couple of hours earlier.

“As officers investigated Goodman’s activity they became aware Goodman had been released from jail on an unrelated felony charge at 10:08PM. The investigation showed in 20 minutes Goodman had traveled the roughly 1.5 miles from jail to the incident location in Browne’s Addition and robbed the juvenile victim,” the Spokane Police Department said in their press release.

Goodman, who was already a convicted felon, was booked back into Spokane County Jail for the felony charge of robbery in the second degree.