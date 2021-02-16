Beware of carbon monoxide when using alternate heat sources

Salem, OR – Loss of power and freezing temperatures have some Oregonians using alternate heating sources, many of which come with the added risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, toxic gas produced when anything is burned. Gas and oil furnaces, water heaters, fireplaces as well as wood burning and gas stoves are common sources in the home.

The only way to know if you are being exposed to carbon monoxide is by using a detector. Common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. Exposure to carbon monoxide can cause loss of consciousness and death. If carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected, seek fresh air and consult a health care professional right away.



If used inappropriately, items that emit heat can produce dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. Follow these important steps to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning:

Use caution with kerosene or gas space heaters; use vented space heaters whenever possible and make sure they are clean and inspected.

Never use a gas range or oven to heat your home.

Check exterior exhaust vents to be sure they are clear of snow, ice and fallen debris.

Do not use charcoal grills or camp stoves indoors.

Never run a portable generator or any gas-powered engine in a basement, garage or other enclosed r area, even if doors and windows are open.

For more information on carbon monoxide safety, visit the Oregon Health Authority website.

Fact sheets on preventing carbon monoxide poisoning after an emergency are available in multiple languages. Visit OHA – Recognizing and preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.