Two loose NYPD horses stirrup some trouble in Brooklyn

There goes the NEIGHborhood.

Two horses belonging to the New York City Police Department went HAYwire when they broke free on Thursday and galloped through the streets of Brooklyn.

KABC reports that the horses, named Samson and Freedom, literally enjoyed a taste of freedom when they bolted after their riders responded to a “minor medical episode.” Once the officers dismounted, Samson and Freedom hoofed it down the street.

Thankfully, neither horse was injured and police managed to rein them in after a 10 minute chase. No word if the horses caused any damage and, if so, how much cash NYPD will have to pony up.

One officer did get his foot stomped on though by one of the mischievous equines, but is going to be okay.

Samson and Freedom were then remanded to their trailer and shipped back to their stables to stop them from “horsing around,” the NYPD tweeted after the nightMARE was over.