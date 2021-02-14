Hamlin seeks historic 3rd straight Daytona 500 victory

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin is trying to become the first driver to win the Daytona 500 three consecutive times. He is an 8-1 favorite heading into today’s race but faces plenty of competition. That includes Bubba Wallace, who now drives for the new team started this year by Hamlin and Michael Jordan. Austin Dillon is attempting to drive the No. 3 to the victory on the 20th anniversary of Dale Earnhardt’s death. The Ford group has strong contenders in Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano. Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row in qualifying with Alex Bowman and William Byron, but Byron crashed in the qualifying race and will fall to the back in a backup car at the start of the 500. Due to the pandemic, attendance is being limited to 30,000 spectators.