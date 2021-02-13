Oregon reports 474 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 43 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 43 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,137 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 474 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 150,034.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 20,386 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 11,783 doses were administered on Feb. 12 and 8,603 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 12.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 669,988 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 216, which is 14 more than yesterday. There are 49 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (19), Clackamas (25), Columbia (10), Coos (20), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (22), Douglas (25), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (5), Josephine (19), Klamath (3), Lake (4), Lane (52), Lincoln (1), Linn (13), Malheur (3), Marion (30), Morrow (4), Multnomah (74), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (5), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (51) and Yamhill (14).
Oregon’s 2,095th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Jan. 4 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,096th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Jan. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,097th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Feb. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,098th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,099th COVID-19 death is a 31-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,100th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,101st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 26 at Adventist Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,102nd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 15 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,103rd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Jan. 22 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,104th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Jan. 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,105th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on Feb. 2 at Adventist Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,106th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Feb. 11 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,107th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 4 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,108th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 2 and died on Jan. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,109th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 4 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,110th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Feb. 2 and died on Feb. 2. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,111st COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 31 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,112nd COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Feb. 4 and died on Feb. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,113rd COVID-19 death is a 101-year-old woman in Hood River County who became symptomatic on Jan. 20 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Feb. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,114th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Jan. 16 at OHSU. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,115th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 18 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,116th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Jan. 10 and died on Jan. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,117th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Feb. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,118th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 16 and died on Jan. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,119th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Oct. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,120th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 14 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,121st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Jan. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,122nd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,123rd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,124th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 14 and died on Jan. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,125th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 15 and died on Feb. 1 at Oregon Health and Sciences University. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,126th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Jan. 13 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,127th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 25 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,128th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,129th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 18 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,130th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 27 and died on Feb. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,131st COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Feb. 3 at Good Shepherd Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,132nd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,133rd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,134th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Jan. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,135th COVID-19 death is a 46-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 7 and died on Jan. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,136th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 21 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,137th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Jan. 13 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
|County
|Total Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Baker
|612
|7
|Benton
|2,171
|16
|Clackamas
|13,040
|169
|Clatsop
|761
|6
|Columbia
|1,177
|21
|Coos
|1,270
|17
|Crook
|743
|18
|Curry
|368
|6
|Deschutes
|5,692
|56
|Douglas
|2,140
|51
|Gilliam
|53
|1
|Grant
|220
|1
|Harney
|243
|6
|Hood River
|1,047
|29
|Jackson
|7,893
|106
|Jefferson
|1,882
|27
|Josephine
|2,185
|47
|Klamath
|2,714
|54
|Lake
|350
|6
|Lane
|9,805
|121
|Lincoln
|1,115
|18
|Linn
|3,491
|54
|Malheur
|3,301
|58
|Marion
|17,958
|276
|Morrow
|1,015
|13
|Multnomah
|31,137
|512
|Polk
|2,908
|42
|Sherman
|52
|0
|Tillamook
|393
|2
|Umatilla
|7,453
|79
|Union
|1,243
|19
|Wallowa
|134
|4
|Wasco
|1,210
|25
|Washington
|20,599
|207
|Wheeler
|22
|1
|Yamhill
|3,637
|62
|Statewide
|150,034
|2,137
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases
Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELR) received Feb. 12, 2021
|County
|Negative ELR
|Positive ELR
|Total ELR
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|74
|1
|75
|1.3%
|Benton
|342
|16
|358
|4.5%
|Clackamas
|1,207
|25
|1,232
|2.0%
|Clatsop
|61
|1
|62
|1.6%
|Columbia
|128
|7
|135
|5.2%
|Coos
|295
|13
|308
|4.2%
|Crook
|38
|0
|38
|0.0%
|Curry
|110
|4
|114
|3.5%
|Deschutes
|475
|9
|484
|1.9%
|Douglas
|194
|11
|205
|5.4%
|Gilliam
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Grant
|5
|0
|5
|0.0%
|Harney
|11
|0
|11
|0.0%
|Hood River
|76
|3
|79
|3.8%
|Jackson
|596
|41
|637
|6.4%
|Jefferson
|35
|3
|38
|7.9%
|Josephine
|145
|7
|152
|4.6%
|Klamath
|118
|0
|118
|0.0%
|Lake
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Lane
|2,486
|52
|2,538
|2.0%
|Lincoln
|141
|3
|144
|2.1%
|Linn
|684
|11
|695
|1.6%
|Malheur
|51
|1
|52
|1.9%
|Marion
|984
|35
|1,019
|3.4%
|Morrow
|26
|1
|27
|3.7%
|Multnomah
|3,183
|59
|3,242
|1.8%
|Polk
|247
|17
|264
|6.4%
|Sherman
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|25
|2
|27
|7.4%
|Umatilla
|173
|16
|189
|8.5%
|Union
|66
|1
|67
|1.5%
|Wallowa
|11
|0
|11
|0.0%
|Wasco
|55
|1
|56
|1.8%
|Washington
|1,642
|63
|1,705
|3.7%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|374
|14
|388
|3.6%
|Statewide
|14,065
|417
|14,482
|2.9%
Cumulative Electronic Lab Laboratory Reporting
|County
|Negative ELR
|Positive ELR
|Total ELR
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|7,665
|1,514
|9,179
|16.5%
|Benton
|98,496
|3,201
|101,697
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|328,843
|18,282
|347,125
|5.3%
|Clatsop
|25,376
|1,233
|26,609
|4.6%
|Columbia
|30,805
|1,492
|32,297
|4.6%
|Coos
|28,965
|1,296
|30,261
|4.3%
|Crook
|11,561
|978
|12,539
|7.8%
|Curry
|7,676
|296
|7,972
|3.7%
|Deschutes
|123,677
|7,365
|131,042
|5.6%
|Douglas
|48,633
|1,800
|50,433
|3.6%
|Gilliam
|874
|28
|902
|3.1%
|Grant
|3,246
|176
|3,422
|5.1%
|Harney
|2,438
|186
|2,624
|7.1%
|Hood River
|24,219
|1,302
|25,521
|5.1%
|Jackson
|155,624
|9,923
|165,547
|6.0%
|Jefferson
|14,293
|1,604
|15,897
|10.1%
|Josephine
|41,678
|2,027
|43,705
|4.6%
|Klamath
|36,303
|2,748
|39,051
|7.0%
|Lake
|2,369
|336
|2,705
|12.4%
|Lane
|326,736
|10,875
|337,611
|3.2%
|Lincoln
|33,514
|2,124
|35,638
|6.0%
|Linn
|100,013
|6,420
|106,433
|6.0%
|Malheur
|17,182
|4,523
|21,705
|20.8%
|Marion
|249,100
|25,238
|274,338
|9.2%
|Morrow
|5,298
|1,175
|6,473
|18.2%
|Multnomah
|757,683
|43,078
|800,761
|5.4%
|Polk
|51,442
|3,579
|55,021
|6.5%
|Sherman
|1,063
|47
|1,110
|4.2%
|Tillamook
|10,683
|357
|11,040
|3.2%
|Umatilla
|48,291
|7,669
|55,960
|13.7%
|Union
|9,555
|944
|10,499
|9.0%
|Wallowa
|1,957
|69
|2,026
|3.4%
|Wasco
|25,479
|1,265
|26,744
|4.7%
|Washington
|473,733
|28,869
|502,602
|5.7%
|Wheeler
|323
|20
|343
|5.8%
|Yamhill
|96,351
|5,002
|101,353
|4.9%
|Statewide
|3,201,144
|197,041
|3,398,185
|5.8%
