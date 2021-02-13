GMS & GPS have positive COVID-19 tests

The following is from the Goldendale School District Facebook Page:

Individuals at GMS and GPS tested positive for COVID-19. The identity of the individuals will not be shared because this information is legally protected health information that must be kept confidential.

We have been and are continuing to work closely with the Klickitat County Health Department. Through investigation, it has been determined that there were no close contacts within the schools.

Our school’s are taking all standard precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep their students safe. This includes: masking for students and educators as well as keeping desks and interactions six feet apart.