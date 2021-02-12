PAC-12 Basketball News

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Isaac Bonton scored 26 points and Washington State avenged an ugly 30-point blowout from four weeks earlier with an 81-73 win over UCLA. Bonton had four of the Cougars’ 13 3-pointers on 22 attempts (59%), which turned the tables on the Bruins. UCLA, which finished 5 of 20 behind the arc, were 9 of 16 from deep, shot 54% overall and made 16 of 18 free throws in a 91-61 victory on Jan. 14. The Cougars opened the second half with a 17-5 run for a 59-37 lead with 12:25 to play. An 11-2 run cut the deficit to seven with 1:18 to play. Bonton made 3 of 4 free throws to secure the win. Johnny Juzang scored 25 points for UCLA.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Chris Duarte added 18 points and Oregon outlasted shorthanded Arizona State 75-64. The Ducks shook off some early offensive struggles with a big run late in the first half and stretched the lead to 16 early in the second to keep themselves in the Pac-12 race. The Sun Devils were missing two key players, lost their leading scorer early in the second half and had a hard time finding an offensive rhythm after returning from their second COVID-19 pause.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — James Akinjo and Bennedict Mathurin had 14 points each, and Arizona bounced back from two straight road losses for a 70-61 win over Oregon State. Mathurin helped the Wildcats pull away for good with back-to-back baskets, a layup and a 3-pointer, that made it 63-54 with 3:26 left. Christian Koloko capped the run with a dunk and Arizona led by no less than eight in the final two minutes. Jarod Lucas and Ethan Thompson had 13 points each for the Beavers