Most of WA will be in Phase 2 of reopening plan next week

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — All but six of Washington state’s 39 counties will be in Phase 2 of the state’s economic reopening plan as of Sunday. Gov. Jay Inslee announced that five new regions have met the requirements necessary to join two other regions that have already seen a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, including limited indoor dining. The East, North, North Central, Northwest and Southwest regions, which comprise 26 counties across the state, will join the Puget Sound and West regions in the second phase of the plan. The South Central region part of the state _ Kittitas, Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia counties _ will remain in Phase 1 for at least another two weeks.