Weekly Vaccination Update

North Central Public Health District is providing a weekly update of vaccines distributed in its three-county service area of Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties. Several entities are vaccinating people, including the health district itself, Mid-Columbia Medical Center, Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, One Community Health and Sherman County Medical Clinic.

Local long term care facility residents and staff are getting vaccinated by national pharmacy chains.

Through Friday, Jan. 29, those entities combined have administered 3,426 vaccines, including first and second doses. The breakdown of vaccines by agency or group is:

North Central Public Health District: 1,135 cumulative doses: 564 last week.

Sherman County Medical Center: 127 cumulative; none last week

Mid-Columbia Medical Center: 830 cumulative, including first and second doses; 114 last week.

One Community Health: 194 cumulative; 106 last week

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue: 193 cumulative doses; 32 last week.

Local long term care facilities: 947 doses, none last week

Vaccines are being given to healthcare providers and emergency responders, as well as to educators and childcare providers. Those 80 and older will soon be receiving vaccines.

NCPHD is working hard to distribute the vaccine as soon as we get it. Our ability to vaccinate is determined by how much we receive from the state each week, as well as state guidelines about who is currently eligible to get them.

(For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon or contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600 or visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or https://wascoshermangilliamcovid- 19.com/)