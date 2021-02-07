Wallet lost in Antarctica in ’60s returned to California man

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Paul Grisham’s wallet was missing for so long at the bottom of the world he forgot all about it. Fifty-three years later, the 91-year-old San Diego man has the billfold back along with mementos of his 13-month assignment as a Navy meteorologist in Antarctica in the 1960s. The San Diego Union-Tribune says the wallet was found during the demolition of a building at Antarctica’s McMurdo Station in 2014 and ultimately made its way to Grisham last Saturday through the work of amateur sleuths. The wallet’s contents included a Navy ID card and a pocket reference card on what to do during atomic, biological and chemical attack.