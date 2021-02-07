Treat Yo Self! Self-care spending jumped during the pandemic

With all the stress of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems Americans have been listening to the experts — and engaging in self-care.

According to numbers crunched by the cash-back app Ibotta, self-care spending jumped 19% from July-December 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Breaking it down further, Ibotta says its users spent 22% more on facials; 22% on personal care products; 13% on oral care, 23% on vitamins, and 9% more on hair care products during the pandemic year than in the previous year.

Spending on makeup jumped 9% during that time — perhaps because of all of that Zoom face time — and people spent 23% more on vitamins and 29% on bath and body products.

Incidentally, this is just what the doctor ordered a short time ago, when ABC Audio spoke with Amanda Fialk [FALK], PhD, chief of clinical services at the treatment community The Dorm.

“It’s important to be kind and gentle with self and to have sort of a self care plan on a daily basis,” she said at the time while discussing lockdown survival strategies.

“So what is one nice thing that you can do for yourself? And that might be for one person taking a warm bath. For another person, it might be doing a kickboxing class. Everybody has their own special sauce for what makes them feel good.”