California region offering would-be visitors $100 in stimulus cash

Now that embattled California Governor Newsom has allowed many COVID-19-shuttered California restaurants and businesses to reopen, one area of the Golden State wants in on the action.

The Santa Maria Valley is offering would-be visitors their own stimulus checks: $100 to spend on its eateries, shops and other coastline attractions, according to the Santa Maria Valley tourism website.

“Cash in on good wine, legendary barbecue and wide open spaces,” the site says. “Enjoy a slice of uncrowded coastline and do more for less in Santa Maria Valley.”

All travelers have to do to collect their stimulus is to book a 2-night stay in the Santa Maria Valley from now until March 31.

The organizers stipulate that, “We expect that all visitors to the area will do their part to respect our region and our state by practicing social distancing, wearing a mask and washing their hands regularly.”