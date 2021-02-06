Super party on for fans in Tampa, even if it’s more low-key

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The scene around downtown Tampa, Florida, is still bustling with people from the area and a smaller-than-usual flock of out-of-towners gathering during the days leading to the Super Bowl. They’re just happy there’s a Super Bowl to celebrate even if the party isn’t as big as usual. There were also vivid reminders of the pandemic with everyone required to wear face masks. Restaurants, local business and hotels aren’t seeing the usual high traffic of patrons expected during a Super Bowl week. Downtown Tampa isn’t a ghost town but the relatively light foot traffic is a clear difference from most years a few days before the game.