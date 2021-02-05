Posh Spice — no, not that one — sells for record price at auction

So, if you need to sell a cow and want the most bang for your buck — name it after a famous celebrity. One person shattered an auction’s record because they managed to sell their precious bovine for roughly the amount of a Rolls-Royce.

TMZ reports that Posh Spice the cow, named affectionately after Victoria Beckham‘s girl power era during the Spice Girls craze, made waves when she clip clopped onto the auction block in Carlisle, England.

Her name, along with her desirable features fetched her a pretty penny once the auctioneer cried “Sold!” Basically, she boasted a “larger loin depth, reduced-fat cover and greater meat tenderness” than the other bovines on the block.

When it was all said and done, Posh Spice the cow was sold for £262,000, or $358,000 USD.

The heifer’s price tag doubles the auction block’s previous record that was set in 2014.

Christine Williams, Posh Spice’s former owner, feels like she won the lottery — joking that her 1 year old cow had the “x-factor” to charm the money straight out of people’s wallets.

Williams also revealed that her cow’s real name is Wilodge Poshspice and her mother’s name was Milbrook Gingerspice.