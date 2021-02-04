Redmond man gets 15 years prison for child sexual abuse

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Redmond man accused of sexually abusing a child for more than four years has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The Bulletin reports Cody Owen Hough-Nielsen, 31, came to court Tuesday having entered an Alford plea to two counts of first-degree sex abuse and one of coercion. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction. Prosecutor Stacy Neil told the court Hough-Nielsen was arrested in September 2018 after a girl who lived with him told police he had abused her numerous times from 2014 into 2018, while she was younger than 11 years old.