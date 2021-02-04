Hermiston man gets 200 years in prison for child sex crimes

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — An Eastern Oregon man is going to prison for the rest of his life for sexually abusing a child. KATU reports 58-year-old Jose Olivarez Fernandez of Hermiston pleaded guilty while at trial in late January just before the child victim was to testify in court. The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office says Fernandez pleaded guilty to all 19 counts of unlawful sexual penetration, sodomy, sex abuse, using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, encouraging child sex abuse and incest. Fernandez was sentenced on Friday to more than 200 years in prison.