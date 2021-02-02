Updated: Oregon reports 964 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

PORTLAND, Ore. — There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,958, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 964 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 143,373.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 14,693 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,208 doses were administered on Jan. 31 and 4,485 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 31.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 438,299 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 665,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 271, which is five fewer than yesterday. There are 64 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (18), Clackamas (92), Columbia (4), Coos (19), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (7), Jackson (44), Jefferson (3), Josephine (36), Klamath (4), Lake (2), Lane (105), Lincoln (3), Linn (30), Malheur (2), Marion (137), Morrow (4), Multnomah (178), Polk (32), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (9), Washington (126) and Yamhill (28).

NOTE: Today’s case counts include new cases from Jan. 30 and Jan. 31. Details from today’s reported death, along with the 53 that were not included in the daily media releases between Jan. 27 and Jan. 30, are posted below in this updated version of the press release.

Oregon’s 1,905th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Jan. 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,906th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,907th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,908th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Jan. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,909th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,910th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 19 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,911th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,912th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Jan. 26 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,913th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Jan. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,914th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Jan. 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,915th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Jan. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,916th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Jan. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,917th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Columbia County who became symptomatic on Dec. 26 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Jan. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,918th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 23 and died on Jan. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,919th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,920th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,921st COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,922nd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,923rd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Lake County who tested positive on Jan. 27 and died on Jan. 29 at Lake District Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,924th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on Jan. 9 and died on Jan. 27 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,925th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died on Jan. 26 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,926th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 16 and died on Jan. 28 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,927th COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Jan. 25 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,928th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Jan. 26 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,929th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 26 and died on Jan. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,930th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,931st COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Dec. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,932nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,933rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Jan. 29 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,934th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Jan. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,935th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 24 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Idaho. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,936th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Washington County who died on Jan. 5 at Portland VA Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,937th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Jan. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,938th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Washington County who died on Dec. 6 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,939th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Jan. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,940th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Washington County who died on Jan. 5 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,941st COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 29 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,942nd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died on Jan. 25 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,943rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 23 at Oregon Health & Science University. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,944th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 26 and died on Jan. 6 at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,945th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Jan. 8 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,946th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,947th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 14 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,948th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Nov. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,949th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,950th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died on Dec. 6 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,951st COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 28 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,952nd COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 18 at OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,953rd COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Washington County who died on Jan. 22 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,954th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 26 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,955th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Jan. 22 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,956th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 19 and died on Jan. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,957th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Jan. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,958th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on Jan. 1 and died on Jan. 23 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

