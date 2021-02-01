Wyden Statement on Framework Proposed by 10 Republican Senators

Incoming Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on the framework proposed by 10 Republican senators:

“The package outlined by 10 Senate Republicans is far too small to provide the relief the American people need. In particular, a three-month extension of jobless benefits is a non-starter. Many states still have not gotten benefits out the door after Donald Trump’s tantrum in December caused them to lapse, and we’re facing another cliff in just six weeks. We can’t keep jumping from cliff to cliff every few months. Workers who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own shouldn’t be constantly worrying that they are going to lose their income overnight. An extension of benefits for at least six months is essential.”