Herrera Beutler Joins Legislative Effort To Prevent Packing Of Supreme Court

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA-03) today co-sponsored a bill to amend the U.S. Constitution that would cap the number of U.S. Supreme Court Justices at nine.

“To preserve the impartiality of the Supreme Court, we must fend off dangerous calls to ‘pack the court’ which would severely deteriorate the credibility of the judicial branch,” Herrera Beutler said. “The Founding Fathers were wise to create a separate judicial branch of government to withstand partisan attacks from the legislative branch, and with recent calls by ultra-liberal Democrats to expand the court to better suit their political agenda, it’s more important now than ever to preserve its integrity. That’s why I’m joining my colleagues in supporting this constitutional amendment to cap the number of Supreme Court Justices at nine.”