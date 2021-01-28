Mac & cheese gets a candy-flavored makeover just in time for Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, flowers and chocolate aren’t the only menu options. Kraft is making itself a contender with the introduction of their limited-edition Candy Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

This new twist on the classic dish contains the same cheesy flavor that many have come to know and love but includes an additional flavor packet that would turn the noodles pink and add a hint of candy-flavoring.

“Sure it sounds a little strange, but hey, love makes people do strange things,” the company admitted.

Not everyone will be able to get their hands on this unique flavor combination. Kraft is only dishing it out to 1,000 “lucky lovebirds.”

Want to win a box? Visit candykraftmacandcheese.com to enter by February 8. The lucky winners will receive their very own Candy Kraft Macaroni & Cheese kit just in time to celebrate Valentine’s Day.