If you thought sliced bread was cool, wait until you hear about sliced hot sauce

Imagine you could turn a bottle of hot sauce into a congealed mass and slice it into neat little bite sized pieces. Well, that is now actually a thing thanks to Franks RedHot and this Shark Tank brainchild.

Slice of Sauce has plans to team up with Frank’s to combine zesty flavors with an innovative new product.

Cole and Emily Williams, a husband and wife duo who invented the sliced sauce tell Good Morning America that they created a “sandwich game changer.”

The couple say their sliced sauce allows people to enjoy sandwiches without the mess of soggy buns.

Their little invention also scored them a deal on ABC’s Shark Tank, shaking hands with Alex Rodriguez for $200,000 in exchange for a 15% stake in their business.

“Slice of Sauce and Frank’s RedHot is a dynamite combo and we are thrilled about the partnership,” the Williams’ said. “It’s the perfect layering of new and nostalgia, taking the famous bold buffalo flavor people know and love from Frank’s but now in a convenient sliced form.”

Their product is currently fulfilling pre-orders since the Shark Tank debut earlier this month for its Classic Ketchup and Spicy Sriracha as well as special collabs with Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne and Secret Aardvark Habanero Hot Sauce.

Sound tasty?