Congressman Bentz Appointed to the House Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON, DC – Yesterday, Congressman Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) was selected to serve on the House Natural Resources Committee – a committee well-suited to Oregon’s vast Second Congressional District and one that will provide Bentz the opportunity to apply his unique knowledge of water, energy, carbon, forests, minerals, and federal land management.

“I am honored to have been appointed to the House Natural Resources Committee,” said Congressman Bentz. “Membership on this committee, combined with my previous experience as a water rights attorney, rancher, member of the Oregon Water Resource Commission, and member of Oregon State Legislature, will help me advocate for improved management and more balanced use of our federal lands, forests, and water. I will continue to focus on our communities hardest hit by natural disasters – especially those in southern Oregon struggling to rebuild after devastating wildfires. Also, given the recent exposure of our dangerous supply chain dependence on countries like China, this committee can protect and preserve our nation’s access to rare earth minerals on federal lands.”

“Oregon has an incredibly diverse array of public lands and resources, and I know Congressman Bentz will bring that important perspective and background to the Natural Resources Committee,” said the Committee’s Ranking Member, Bruce Westerman (R-Ark). “I’m really looking forward to getting to know him better as we work together on our shared goals of conservation and environmental stewardship. Welcome to the team!”

The House Natural Resources Committee oversees a number of important matters that include federal lands, wildlife, water, energy and mineral resources, oversight and investigations, and affairs with indigenous peoples.

Cliff Bentz is a third generation Oregonian, rancher, businessman, attorney, and a former state legislator. He was elected to represent the Second Congressional District of Oregon on November 3, 2020. The district includes all or part of 20 counties across northern, eastern, central, and southern Oregon.