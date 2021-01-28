Congressman Bentz Appointed to the House Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) was appointed to the House Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over a wide array of matters relating to the administration of justice in federal courts, civil liberties, oversight of the United States Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, legal and regulatory reform, innovation, competition and anti-trust laws, terrorism and crime, and immigration reform.

“I am honored to have been appointed to the House Judiciary Committee,” said Congressman Bentz. “As a trained attorney and former Oregon state legislator, I will bring real world experience to the Judiciary Committee’s important role in addressing many of the most pressing issues facing our nation. I look forward to working with the Republican Ranking Member Jim Jordan and members on both sides of the aisle.”

“Congressman Bentz is a strong defender of our country’s fundamental principles and will be a key voice on the Judiciary Committee,” said the Committee’s Ranking Member, Jim Jordan (R-OH). “We are extremely excited to get to work with him to continue to fight for conservative values.”

Cliff Bentz is a third generation Oregonian, rancher, businessman, attorney, and a former state legislator. He was elected to represent the Second Congressional District of Oregon on November 3, 2020. The district includes all or part of 20 counties across northern, eastern, central, and southern Oregon.