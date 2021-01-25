Statement by U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams on Racist and Threatening Letters Sent to Community Leaders, Activists

PORTLAND, Ore.—Billy. J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, released the following statement on racist and threatening letters sent to Portland area community leaders and activists:

“We are aware that some Portland area community leaders and activists have, in recent months, received racist letters threatening violence against them, their families, or people they know. I want to reassure the community that the U.S. Attorney’s Office takes these threats very seriously and, together with our partners at the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service, are engaged in an active investigation to determine who is responsible for creating and sending these letters and to evaluate criminal wrongdoing.

We need the public’s help to keep our communities safe and protect all Oregonians. To that end, we urge you to submit any information you have about these or other threats of violence. Tips can be submitted directly to the FBI’s Portland Field Office by calling (503) 224-4181 or by visiting tips.fbi.gov. While our investigation is ongoing, we must respectfully decline further comment.”