You must pre-register HERE

North Central Public Health officials announced anyone who wants can get a free COVID-19 test today, whether or not you have been exposed or have symptoms. That will be from 10 am to 2 pm today, Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Northern Wasco County Aquatic Center parking lot. You will have to register in advance at http://www.doineedacovid19test.com (link above)