Mexico sees holiday bump in tourism amid pandemic surge

TULUM, Mexico (AP) — For more than two weeks spanning the end of 2020 and the start of this year, it felt like tourism had returned to Mexico. Quintana Roo state, the country’s tourism crown jewel, home to Cancun, the Riviera Maya and Tulum, received 961,000 tourists during that stretch, down only 25% from the previous year. But concern is spreading that the critical winter holiday success could be fleeting, because it came as COVID-19 infections in both Mexico and the United States — the main source of the foreign tourists — were reaching new heights. If a sharp rise in infections force a new shutdown of the tourism sector, the effects would be devastating.