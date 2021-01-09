Oregon reports 1,643 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 28 new deaths. Oregon adds 13,448 new COVID-19 vaccinations to statewide total

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed 28 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,603 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
State health officials also added 13,448 new vaccinations to the state’s total.
In addition, state health officials have updated the December 30 Weekly Report to correct a reporting error.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Yesterday, 13,448 new doses were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 8,768 vaccine doses were administered on January 8th and 4,680 were administered on previous days (but entered into the state registry by providers on January 8th). As of yesterday, vaccination sites had administered 34 percent of Oregon’s current allocation of vaccine doses.
Oregon’s cumulative total is now 88,362 first and second doses administered. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, however the dashboard will not be updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 421, which is 30 fewer than yesterday. There are 81 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,643 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 124,476. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (37), Clackamas (125), Clatsop (5), Columbia (25), Coos (12), Crook (18), Curry (3), Deschutes (80), Douglas (20), Harney (6), Hood River (12), Jackson (121), Jefferson (8), Josephine (54), Klamath (35), Lake (1), Lane (101), Lincoln (13), Linn (49), Malheur (23), Marion (106), Morrow (14), Multnomah (369), Polk (38), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (91), Union (15), Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (175), Yamhill (56).
Oregon’s 1576th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on December 14 and died on January 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1577th COVID-19 death is a 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on December 21 and died on January 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1578th COVID-19 death is a 82-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on December 21 and died on January 7 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1579th COVID-19 death is a 89-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on January 5 and died on January 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1580th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on December 31 and died on January 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1581st COVID-19 death is a 80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1582nd COVID-19 death is a 89-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on December 11 and died on December 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1583rd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Jackson County who died on December 26 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1584th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Jackson County who died on January 1 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1585th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1586th COVID-19 death is a 89-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1587th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on December 22 and died on December 31 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1588th COVID-19 death is a 88-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on December 17 and died on December 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1589th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on December 12 and died on December 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1590th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 13 and died on January 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1591st COVID-19 death is a 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on November 27 and died on December 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1592nd COVID-19 death is a 80-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on December 30 and died on January 7 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1593rd COVID-19 death is a 84-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on January 4 and died on January 6 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1594th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 28 and died on December 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1595th COVID-19 death is a 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 7 and died on January 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1596th COVID-19 death is a 86-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 17 and died on January 3; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1597th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 17 and died on December 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1598th COVID-19 death is a 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 16 and died on January 5; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1599th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 7 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1600th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 31 and died on January 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1601st COVID-19 death is a 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 27 and died on December 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1602nd COVID-19 death is a 85-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 27 and died on January 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1603rd COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 7 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
|County
|Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Baker
|512
|5
|Benton
|1,541
|12
|Clackamas
|10,996
|119
|Clatsop
|620
|3
|Columbia
|943
|16
|Coos
|875
|13
|Crook
|530
|8
|Curry
|305
|3
|Deschutes
|4,489
|27
|Douglas
|1,542
|42
|Gilliam
|45
|1
|Grant
|174
|1
|Harney
|156
|3
|Hood River
|894
|20
|Jackson
|6,486
|80
|Jefferson
|1,592
|20
|Josephine
|1,470
|28
|Klamath
|2,218
|26
|Lake
|219
|4
|Lane
|7,618
|96
|Lincoln
|947
|17
|Linn
|2,921
|36
|Malheur
|3,040
|51
|Marion
|15,211
|223
|Morrow
|881
|9
|Multnomah
|26,912
|410
|Polk
|2,231
|34
|Sherman
|48
|0
|Tillamook
|354
|2
|Umatilla
|6,270
|60
|Union
|1,049
|16
|Wallowa
|88
|3
|Wasco
|987
|22
|Washington
|17,326
|155
|Wheeler
|17
|1
|Yamhill
|2,969
|37
|Total
|124,476
|1603
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases
ELRs Received 1/8
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|77
|3
|80
|3.8%
|Benton
|1,408
|42
|1,450
|2.9%
|Clackamas
|2,014
|156
|2,170
|7.2%
|Clatsop
|141
|3
|144
|2.1%
|Columbia
|136
|14
|150
|9.3%
|Coos
|318
|55
|373
|14.7%
|Crook
|68
|14
|82
|17.1%
|Curry
|71
|1
|72
|1.4%
|Deschutes
|710
|42
|752
|5.6%
|Douglas
|298
|19
|317
|6.0%
|Gilliam
|2
|1
|3
|33.3%
|Grant
|5
|0
|5
|0.0%
|Harney
|11
|2
|13
|15.4%
|Hood River
|189
|20
|209
|9.6%
|Jackson
|1,301
|128
|1,429
|9.0%
|Jefferson
|97
|10
|107
|9.3%
|Josephine
|493
|101
|594
|17.0%
|Klamath
|178
|34
|212
|16.0%
|Lake
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Lane
|4,470
|180
|4,650
|3.9%
|Lincoln
|201
|24
|225
|10.7%
|Linn
|706
|56
|762
|7.3%
|Malheur
|25
|2
|27
|7.4%
|Marion
|1,562
|215
|1,777
|12.1%
|Morrow
|24
|8
|32
|25.0%
|Multnomah
|5,210
|345
|5,555
|6.2%
|Polk
|317
|32
|349
|9.2%
|Tillamook
|53
|1
|54
|1.9%
|Umatilla
|355
|88
|443
|19.9%
|Union
|44
|2
|46
|4.3%
|Wallowa
|20
|1
|21
|4.8%
|Wasco
|142
|9
|151
|6.0%
|Washington
|2,711
|216
|2,927
|7.4%
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|787
|67
|854
|7.8%
|Statewide
|24,152
|1,891
|26,043
|7.3%
Total ELRs Received
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|5,777
|1,441
|7,218
|20.0%
|Benton
|78,246
|2,405
|80,651
|3.0%
|Clackamas
|277,622
|15,729
|293,351
|5.4%
|Clatsop
|21,774
|1,070
|22,844
|4.7%
|Columbia
|26,167
|1,223
|27,390
|4.5%
|Coos
|22,999
|1,121
|24,120
|4.6%
|Crook
|9,612
|748
|10,360
|7.2%
|Curry
|5,992
|247
|6,239
|4.0%
|Deschutes
|103,871
|6,372
|110,243
|5.8%
|Douglas
|40,042
|1,347
|41,389
|3.3%
|Gilliam
|701
|27
|728
|3.7%
|Grant
|2,700
|164
|2,864
|5.7%
|Harney
|2,132
|164
|2,296
|7.1%
|Hood River
|19,961
|1,139
|21,100
|5.4%
|Jackson
|127,684
|8,192
|135,876
|6.0%
|Jefferson
|11,884
|1,425
|13,309
|10.7%
|Josephine
|33,222
|1,476
|34,698
|4.3%
|Klamath
|30,177
|2,306
|32,483
|7.1%
|Lake
|1,656
|252
|1,908
|13.2%
|Lane
|248,890
|7,922
|256,812
|3.1%
|Lincoln
|29,263
|1,905
|31,168
|6.1%
|Linn
|79,932
|5,509
|85,441
|6.4%
|Malheur
|14,587
|4,316
|18,903
|22.8%
|Marion
|209,450
|21,698
|231,148
|9.4%
|Morrow
|4,531
|1,019
|5,550
|18.4%
|Multnomah
|633,846
|38,221
|672,067
|5.7%
|Polk
|42,182
|2,871
|45,053
|6.4%
|Sherman
|935
|41
|976
|4.2%
|Tillamook
|9,241
|307
|9,548
|3.2%
|Umatilla
|41,596
|6,575
|48,171
|13.6%
|Union
|7,981
|834
|8,815
|9.5%
|Wallowa
|1,610
|53
|1,663
|3.2%
|Wasco
|20,168
|1,068
|21,236
|5.0%
|Washington
|399,492
|25,167
|424,659
|5.9%
|Wheeler
|275
|17
|292
|5.8%
|Yamhill
|77,983
|4,115
|82,098
|5.0%
|Statewide
|2,644,181
|168,486
|2,812,667
|6.0%