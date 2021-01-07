On second thought, I’ll have the McRib

A word of caution for patrons of a New Jersey McDonald’s: avoid the McChicken sandwich.

Police were called into action when a flock of chickens started wreaking havoc at a McDonald’s in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Warren County Animal Control Officer Robbie Lagonera, who responded to the 911 call, was able to tackle one chicken, chase a second chicken and capturing it with a net, according to WABC-TV.

Officials say the chickens are safe and will remain at Warren County Animal Control for seven days, then be put up for adoption if the owners do not come forward.