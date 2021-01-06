Senator Murray Statement on Georgia Senate Elections and Senate Democratic Majority: “I Can’t Wait to Start Getting Things Done”

(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) issued the following statement on the Georgia Senate races.

“In Georgia and across the country, people have now made it unmistakably clear: they’re done with gridlock and ready to see their government hard at work, delivering for workers and families and tackling the huge problems our country faces.

“I’m thrilled that I’ll soon be able to call Reverend Warnock and Jon Ossoff colleagues in the United States Senate, and deeply grateful to Stacey Abrams and every organizer and voter who showed once again that every voice matters and every one of us can make change.

“For years, Senator McConnell and Republican leaders have stood firmly in the way of helping workers and families on virtually every front—health care, education, wages, racial justice, climate change, you name it. They’ve blocked us from fighting COVID-19 with policies that would directly help those struggling the most and would help us build back from this crisis stronger and fairer.

“With a Biden-Harris Administration and a Senate Democratic majority, the challenges we face won’t get any less tough—but we’ve finally got the opportunity to face them head on and start taking action. I can’t wait to start getting things done.”