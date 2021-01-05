Hey, did you recently buy an “inert” hand grenade? Um… bad news…

Word of the wise, if you are going to buy an actual hand grenade… make sure it’s been completely deactivated before forking over any Benjamins.

WPDE reports that police are scrambling to locate the purchaser of a grenade at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. The transaction was held on June 13, 2020.

The MK2 grenade, a type of explosive used in the second World War, was thought to be inert but… surprise!

Neither the buyer nor the seller had an idea that the blasted thing had the ability to detonate, so the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is hard at work trying to track the thing down.

The ATF believes the MK2 grenade has enough materials inside that, should the grenade be tossed — it could go off. Also, the ATF says the materials can degrade over time and explode without being chucked at a cardboard cutout.

So, if a buddy of yours with a penchant for purchasing hand grenades happened to pick one up in North Carolina last July… you might want to call state authorities at 704-716-1800 or hit up the ATF hotline at 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477.)