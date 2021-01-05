4th COVID-19 Death in Klickitat County

Goldendale, WA, January 4, 2021 – The Klickitat County Health Department (KCHD) was notified of the death of a community member on January 4, 2021. The individual, from Goldendale, was 86 and had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 24, 2020. They were transported to Mid-Columbia Medical Center where they died on January 4, 2021. It is unknown at the time of this release if the individual had underlying health issues that affected their health in addition to having COVID-19. Klickitat County has had a total of 555 COVID-19 cases to date and now four deaths, the last COVID related death occurred in April.

Currently, the KCHD is investigating any and all close contacts or possible exposures related to this individual. At this time, it appears that the case was related to community transmission.

Klickitat County Health Department is actively looking into all of the close contacts and is contacting anyone who was potentially exposed. In the meantime, it’s important that we continue to wear face coverings when in public and stay home when we feel sick,” states Erinn Quinn, Director for Klickitat County Public Health.

You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask that covers your nose and mouth when you are in public, washing your hands, and staying home when you are sick. It is also highly recommended that the public avoid large gatherings and events even if they are hosted outside. Currently in Phase 2, the state recommendation is to not gather with more than five people outside your household per week and to wear a mask during that time.

If you are currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your primary care provider about getting tested. COVID-19 symptoms can be different for everyone but generally include some of the following: fever, chills, headache, muscle aches or pains, sore throat, sinus congestion, dry or productive cough, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or cramps, loss of smell or taste, and fatigue. Anyone with symptoms can be tested in Klickitat County by calling to make an appointment at Klickitat Valley Health, Skyline Health, or Northshore Medical Group.

