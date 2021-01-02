Damian Lillard reaches 15,000 points, Blazers beat Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Damian Lillard joined Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler as the only Portland players to score 15,000 points for the franchise, finishing with 34 as the Trail Blazers spoiled Golden State’s home opener with a 123-98 win over the Warriors. CJ McCollum added 28 points for Portland, knocking down 4 of 5 3-pointers early as Portland hit 10 of 15 from long range to start the game. Stephen Curry had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Andrew Wiggins scored 15 and Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 10 points in his first home game with the team.