Browns down 2 more coaches for Steelers game, COVID issues

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns will be missing two more assistant coaches for Sunday’s big game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After numerous issues with COVID-19 upended their practice schedule this week, the Browns said offensive line coach Bill Callahan and assistant line coach Scott Peters will both miss Sunday’s game. Cleveland will earn its first postseason berth since 2002 with a win. On Friday, the team said wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea will also miss the dramatic regular-season finale after he tested positive. Cleveland will also be missing five players, including top cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker B.J. Goodson, the defense’s signal caller.