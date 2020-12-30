UK is first to authorize easy-to-handle AstraZeneca vaccine

LONDON (AP) — Britain has become the first country to authorize AstraZeneca’s inexpensive, easy-to-handle COVID-19 vaccine. The moves offers Britain another weapon against the virus amid a resurgence so severe that the government extended lockdowns to three-quarters of England’s population. The country also changed course by deciding to dispense the first dose of its vaccines to as many people as possible right away, to give them at least some protection. Until now, authorities have been holding large amounts of vaccine in reserve, to make sure those who receive the first dose get the required second one on time.