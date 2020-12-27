Lawmakers press Trump on relief bill as jobless aid expires

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Some lawmakers are imploring President Donald Trump to sign COVID relief legislation without further delay, even if it means having Congress follow up with more help. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans lapsed overnight as Trump refused to sign the end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill approved by Congress. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says Trump’s inaction in the face of hardship is “unbelievably cruel.” Among Republicans, Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also say Trump should sign the bill, then make the case for more. The fate of the bipartisan package remains in limbo as Trump holds out for larger COVID relief checks and complains about “pork” spending.