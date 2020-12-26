Saints, Kamara run away with it

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints secured their fourth consecutive NFC South title last night, ripping the Minnesota Viking 52-33. Alvin Kamara set the tone, sprinting for a 40-yard touchdown on the game’s opening drive. The Saints running back finished with a career-high 155 yards and tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns. The 11-4 Saints never punted and set a record for yards gained in a game by a Vikings opponent with 583. It was the most points allowed by the Vikings since 1963.