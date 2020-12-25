MLS scoring king Chris Wondolowski staying with Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — MLS career scoring leader Chris Wondolowski is staying with the San Jose Earthquakes. The team said Friday the 37-year-old forward has signed a one-year contract. He scored a team-high seven goals during the 2020 regular season to extend his career record to 166. Wondolowski holds nearly every MLS scoring record. The Californian says he had been committed to making 2020 his final year, but the pandemic has given him an “opportunity to reflect on the things” he values most. He now says he’s “reconsidered” and wants to “bring an MLS Cup back to San Jose.”