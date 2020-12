Colorado’s Jarek Broussard and Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson are co-offensive players of the year on The Associated Pres All-Pac-12 football team. Southern California’s Talanoa Hufanga is the defensive player of the year and Utah running back Ty Jordan is the newcomer of the year. Colorado’s Karl Dorrell is the coach of the year after leading the Buffaloes to their first winning record since 2016.