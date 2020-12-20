Bills & Packers win in Saturday NFL Football

UNDATED (AP) — Josh Allen has led the Buffalo Bills to their first AFC East title in a quarter-century.

Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Bills hammered the Broncos, 48-19 in Denver.

The 11-3 Bills scored twice in a 17-second span of the third quarter to ice their fourth straight victory that officially ended the Patriots’ 11-year reign atop the division. Allen threw for 359 yards, hitting Stefon Diggs 11 times for 147 yards before a foot injury in the fourth quarter. Cole Beasley had eight receptions for 112 yards.

In Saturday’s other NFL game, Aaron Jones rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown as the Packers hung on to beat the Panthers, 24-16. Aaron Rodgers threw for a season-low 143 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran for a score to help the 11-3 Packers earn their fourth straight win.

The Packers built a 21-3 halftime lead by scoring on their first three possessions.