Illegal winery busted at Alabama town’s sewage plant

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff’s office says it’s busted an illegal winery that was operating at a city’s sewage plant. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says it got an anonymous tip about an alcohol operation at a municipal building in the town of Rainsville on Thursday. Investigators then uncovered what’s described as a large illegal winery inside the Rainsville Waste Water Treatment Plant. Photos released by investigators show glass containers, buckets, a fermenting rack and other equipment often used by people who make wine at home. The agency says officers seized a lot of illegal alcohol, and arrests are expected. The town of about 5,100 people is 100 miles northeast of Birmingham.