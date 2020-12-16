Renton City Council: Homeless people at hotel must move out

SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle city council has passed emergency legislation that tightens city regulations around homeless shelters, and will require more than 200 people temporarily living in a local hotel to move. The Seattle Times reports the Renton City Council approved the legislation 5-2 Monday. The vote is the culmination of months of legal fighting between the King County government and Renton. King County paid to move the hotel residents out of a crowded shelter in Seattle and into the Renton Red Lion Hotel after COVID-19 hit. Renton’s City Hall and business leaders complain the county saddled them with mentally ill or troublesome people.