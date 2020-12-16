‘I feel hope’: Nurse among 1st to get vaccine in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Health care workers in Washington state on Tuesday began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Employees at UW Medical Center-Montlake and Swedish Hospital’s First Hill campus in Seattle were among the first people who to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Nurse Amy Fry was the first to receive the shot in her upper arm at UW. She said afterward: “For the first time in a while, I feel hope.” While the initial doses in Washington state will go to health workers and people in long-term care facilities, it will be months before it is available to much of the broader population.