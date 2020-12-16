Handcuffed man dies in Kennewick police car

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old man died in the back of a Kennewick patrol car after he was was detained during a drug investigation. The Tri-City Herald reports someone called Kennewick police 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after seeing a man rolling around inside of vehicle, according to Kennewick police. Police say the caller believed he had used narcotics. Police say officers spotted him using drugs inside the car. Officers started talking to him, and placed him in handcuffs in the back of a patrol car while they investigated. Police say when officers checked on him a short time later, he was unconscious and not breathing. Police say officers took him out of the vehicle, started CPR and administered Narcan. Police say efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.