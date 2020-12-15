Jackson returns to save Ravens with 47-42 win over Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lamar Jackson emerged from the locker room, saved the game and maybe Baltimore’s season. Jackson returned after being sidelined in the second half with cramps and the NFL’s reigning MVP threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown and then set up Justin Tucker’s 55-yard field goal with two seconds left as the Ravens stayed in the playoff picture with a 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns. A Monday night game dripping with playoff intensity delivered with endless drama and stunning twists. Tucker, who made 70 straight field goals inside 40 yards before he missed last week, had plenty of distance on his kick to give the Ravens a much-needed win.